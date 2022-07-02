Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 62,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 48.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $242.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

