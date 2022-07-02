Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AIRT opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 million, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.43. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

