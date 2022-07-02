Alchemix (ALCX) Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and $2.25 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $22.83 or 0.00118839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,595,824 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,363 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars.

