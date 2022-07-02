Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $56.85 million and $9.54 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00280542 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00079629 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00071177 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

