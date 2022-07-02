Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,148,800 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 3,506,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 504.8 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ANCTF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday.
OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $39.40 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.
