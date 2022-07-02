Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $30.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Alkermes stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,452,340. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $56,494,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alkermes by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after buying an additional 620,848 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

