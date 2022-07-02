Alliance Fan Token Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $188,908.89 and $23,474.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00168632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.81 or 0.00630337 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

