AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Shares Down 1%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 92,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 101,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.
About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.