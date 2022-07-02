AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Shares Down 1%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 92,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 101,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

