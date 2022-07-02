AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0033

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. AllSafe has a total market cap of $29,869.34 and approximately $49.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

