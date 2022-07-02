Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 7.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $125.32 and last traded at $125.45. Approximately 5,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 611,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.77.

AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.90 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 46,243 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,849.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.