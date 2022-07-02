Alpha Quark Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.23 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $37.09 million and $10.23 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00007229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

