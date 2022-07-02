Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $47,666.40 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,565.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

