Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,679,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,307,000. Tower Semiconductor comprises about 3.5% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.57% of Tower Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period.

TSEM traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. 487,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

