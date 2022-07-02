Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.31. Approximately 40,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 70,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$220.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 24.78, a current ratio of 24.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.80.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

