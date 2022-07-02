Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.39. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

