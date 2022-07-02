American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $66.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 57,148 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

