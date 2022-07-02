American Research & Management Co. Buys 4,042 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.66 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.