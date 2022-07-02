American Research & Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,189.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.

BLK opened at $616.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $628.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

