American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

American Research & Management Co. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,787 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 203,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 226,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.59 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

