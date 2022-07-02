American Research & Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

