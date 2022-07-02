American Research & Management Co. Has $12.39 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 2.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.19% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 87,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $540,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $34.96 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

