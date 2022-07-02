American Research & Management Co. Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 298,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after buying an additional 256,371 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $80.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

