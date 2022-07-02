American Research & Management Co. Has $172,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.