American Research & Management Co. Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP opened at $400.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.47.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.