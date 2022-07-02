American Research & Management Co. Invests $96,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.
NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99.
