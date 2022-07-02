American Research & Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $255.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.81 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.26 and a 200-day moving average of $311.33.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.92.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

