American Research & Management Co. Sells 217 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

CL stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.