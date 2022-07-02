American Research & Management Co. Sells 7,979 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.44% of HCI Group worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCI. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $22,766,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 183,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 46,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,461,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. The company has a market cap of $699.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $139.80.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $127.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently -421.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Watts purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.37 per share, with a total value of $31,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $323,700.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

