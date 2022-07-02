American Research & Management Co. Sells 8,610 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $300,008.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,251.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,668 shares of company stock valued at $634,629 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

