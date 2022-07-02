American Research & Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 2.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $5,647,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW stock opened at $182.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.33 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

