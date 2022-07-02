American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Up 4.1%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 534,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 915,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

AREC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on American Resources to $4.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get American Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,891.14% and a negative net margin of 170.87%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Resources by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter worth $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter worth $292,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.