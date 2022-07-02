American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. 176,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,057. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

AMSC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $194,870.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $72,621.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $436,477. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Superconductor by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 104,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Superconductor by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Superconductor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in American Superconductor by 29,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

