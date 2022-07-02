American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average is $250.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.07.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.