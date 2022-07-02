American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $258.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.65. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.