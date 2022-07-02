Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 2%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.06). Approximately 1,249,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,207,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £22.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.23.

Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

