Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 2%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.06). Approximately 1,249,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,207,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £22.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.23.
Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)
