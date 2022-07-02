Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1,567.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,346 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 41.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

