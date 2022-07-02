Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2,660.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.1% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $142.91 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.90. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

