Analysts Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT at $24.00

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 9,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $162,192.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,793,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,724,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Man Group plc increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3,767.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 299,522 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.