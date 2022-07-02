Analysts Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target at $61.26

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.68.

AIMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after buying an additional 148,668 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

