Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) PT at $99.00

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,931,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,604,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ITT by 1.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ITT by 10.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth about $6,206,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $67.50 on Friday. ITT has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

