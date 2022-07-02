Analyzing Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) & Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 5.17% 15.77% 7.72% Satellogic N/A N/A -58.61%

Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cambium Networks and Satellogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 1 3 4 1 2.56 Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cambium Networks currently has a consensus price target of $38.22, suggesting a potential upside of 151.30%. Satellogic has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.31%. Given Cambium Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than Satellogic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambium Networks and Satellogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $335.85 million 1.21 $37.42 million $0.55 27.65 Satellogic $4.25 million 97.95 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Satellogic on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambium Networks (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software. The company offers point-to-point backhaul, point-to-multipoint distribution, Wi-Fi access, cnMatrix ethernet enterprise switching, cnReach IIoT, cnVision video surveillance transport, and cnMaestro and network management tools and solutions. It also offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. The company also offers cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums and outdoor public Wi-Fi spots; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks; and cnVision solutions for video surveillance and CCTV deployments. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, mobile network operators, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Caribbean and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. The was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

About Satellogic (Get Rating)

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

