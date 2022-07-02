Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,414.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

AAUKF opened at $34.04 on Monday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

