ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,105 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WNS by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,877 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 458,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of WNS by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 58,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

