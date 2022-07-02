ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,402,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,060 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent comprises approximately 6.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 2.62% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $177,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FYBR opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

