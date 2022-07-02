ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Increases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 570.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,108,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495,492 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises about 3.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $100,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.