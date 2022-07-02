ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes $27.24 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 719,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,000. Halliburton comprises about 1.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.08% of Halliburton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,105,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

