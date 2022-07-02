ApeCoin (APE) Price Hits $4.55 on Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $252.99 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00023575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00157993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00689547 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00084985 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016045 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.