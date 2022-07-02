Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $881.40 million, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

