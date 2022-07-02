Apollon Limassol Market Capitalization Reaches $318,773.86 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $318,773.86 and $119,105.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00084728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00260721 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00047376 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009279 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

