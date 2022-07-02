Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading Down 1.2%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $23.07. 6,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 2,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,303 shares during the period. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 37.43% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

